Vivant Mobilizes Relief, Sustains Services in Northern Cebu

IN THE aftermath of the northern Cebu earthquake, Vivant Corp., through Vivant Foundation, has mobilized subsidiaries and partners to sustain vital services and deliver relief to affected areas.

On Bantayan Island, power remained stable as Isla Norte Power Corp. continued operations despite being in one of the hardest-hit zones. Meridian Power Inc. also ran nonstop to support the Visayas grid, even as the Department of Energy issued a yellow alert after the quake cut 1,444 MW from power plants.

To address water disruptions, Vivant Water deployed a mobile treatment system that can produce up to 150,000 liters of potable water daily, in partnership with Watermatic Phils. and Treasure Island Industrial Corp.

The system draws and filters water from rivers or deep wells for delivery to tanks in Bogo and Medellin.

Vivant is also sending tankers from its Isla Mactan Desal Plant to northern Cebu towns and coordinating relief with Task Force Linog and local partners. The firm said these efforts reflect its commitment to energy and water resilience during crises. / KOC