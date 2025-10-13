Vivant unit, Paleco complete transition to 15-year power deal

POWER consumers in mainland Palawan are expected to benefit from more stable and affordable electricity following the full transition of Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) to a 15-year supply deal with Vivant Energy’s subsidiary Delta P, Inc. (DPI).

In a statement sent, the long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA), which took effect after its transition phase on Oct. 4, 2025, is projected to lower generation costs for Paleco’s more than 90,000 member-consumer-owners (MCOs). Under the new setup, DPI will recover only the Subsidized Approved Generation Rate, resulting in reduced electricity bills compared to previous unsubsidized rates.

The shift marks a major milestone in Paleco’s efforts to secure reliable power and ease the financial burden on households in Puerto Princesa and nearby municipalities. It also signals Vivant Energy’s continued expansion in off-grid and rural electrification projects across the country.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) earlier approved the Transitory PSA between Paleco and DPI covering October 2024 to 2025. The cooperative said the implementation of this transition will lead to consumer refunds and additional relief through the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification.

“Through this transition, Paleco assures Palaweños that we are keeping our promise of delivering reliable service, stable power, and lower rates as we move toward Palawan’s development,” Paleco general manager Rez Contrivida said.

DPI president Eric Omamalin said the agreement demonstrates Vivant Energy’s commitment to providing secure and dependable power to Palawan.

“This milestone is proof of our mission to bring excellence to industries that improve everyday living,” he said.

The PSA marks the start of a phased power delivery plan aimed at ending years of unstable electricity in Palawan and supporting the province’s growing energy demand. / KOC