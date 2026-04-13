Vlogger goes viral for P500 fuel aid to thousands of drivers

Vlogger-pharmacist Arshie Larga has gone viral for distributing P500 in fuel cash assistance to thousands of tricycle drivers in his hometown of Boac, Marinduque.

In a Facebook post, Larga said he first coordinated with the Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association. After securing the complete list of members, he partnered with local gasoline stations to implement the initiative.

However, Larga clarified that he has no political ambitions and simply wants to help during the ongoing energy crisis.

“Naisip ko lamang pong gawin ito upang makatulong po tayo sa ating mga tricycle drivers sa abot ng ating makakaya. Pasensya na po kung sila pa lang po ang kailangan kong tulungan ngayon,” he said.

A total of 1,169 tricycle drivers received assistance on April 5 and 6, 2026, amounting to P584,500.

Larga first gained recognition on TikTok in 2022 for providing free medicines to the underprivileged. In 2024, he was included in the Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list. / TRC S