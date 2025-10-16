Vlogger in Bohol nabbed for illegal drugs

A WELL-KNOWN vlogger based in Tubigon was arrested after being caught in a buy-bust conducted at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in Purok 4, Barangay Macaas, Tubigon, Bohol.

The suspect was identified as Mark Angelo Abucejo, also known as “Gegel,” 25, a resident of Barangay Macaas.

The Tubigon Municipal Police Station seized several sachets of substance believed to be shabu weighing about 10 grams, with a standard drug value of P68,000.

According to Tubigon police, Gegel had been under monitoring after his name surfaced in connection with illegal drug activities, even as he continued producing vlogs.

During surveillance, authorities observed that he would sometimes promote illegal drugs in his videos, which also caught the attention of netizens.

Police Captain Carlo Jobel Lofranco, chief of the Tubigon Municipal Police Station, said they received numerous reports through their Facebook page about the suspect’s alleged drug-related activities.

Because of this, police began monitoring the suspect’s social media accounts and discovered that during his live streams, he would invite his followers to come to his house to use shabu.

“Syempre kami sa kapulisan medyo na alarma mi kay nganong mag ingun ana man nga kahibawo ta nga ang droga illegal gyud na siya. Sikat na siya nga vlogger, nganong mag ingun ana man siya. So kami, base sa pag receive sa information, among gikondukan og investigation ug monitoring. Nag-conduct mig test buy para ma verify, so napalitan siya mao to ato gi-conduct ang buy-bust,” said Lofranco.

(Of course, as police officers, we were alarmed. We know drugs are illegal, and since he’s a popular vlogger, we couldn’t understand why he would do such a thing. Based on the information we received, we conducted an investigation and monitoring, followed by a test buy to verify the claims. When the transaction was confirmed, we launched the buy-bust operation.)

Lofranco added that the suspect was only a street-level individual and not a major dealer, but they have already identified his source of illegal drugs.

After obtaining drugs from his supplier, he would reportedly distribute them among his acquaintances.

Lofranco urged social media influencers to use their platforms responsibly, unlike what Gegel did by encouraging his followers to engage in illegal drug use.

The confiscated pieces of evidence have been forwarded to the PNP Forensic Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office for chemical analysis. (AYB)