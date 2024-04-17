Vlogger takes down P1 million money kite post after receiving backlash

A CEBUANO vlogger took down his vlog about the P1 million money kite, which had 7 million views in just one week, after receiving backlash from internet users and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Ronnie Suan, also known as Boy Tapang, of Alcoy town in southern Cebu, stated that a BSP representative came to his home and asked him to remove his post, which he did.

Instead, Suan said he used the money to buy a sports car.

He claimed that he created the kite for amusement and to make a record that a kite made from 1,000 pieces of P1,000 can only be found in their municipality.

Suan claimed that he spoke with a lawyer before he created the kite, and the lawyer advised him that it would not be illegal as long as the money bills were not damaged.

The fact that some internet users felt he was mocking the money was another reason for post's removal.

Suan stated that the BSP official had accepted his explanation and would not be pursuing legal action against him. (DVG, TPT)