Vloggers sued for maltreating tarsiers

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has filed criminal charges against two male vloggers for allegedly maltreating two Philippine tarsiers in Barangay Maligo, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

DENR Soccsksargen, in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 11, 2024, identified the vloggers as Ryan Parreño and Sammy Estrebilla who are the personalities behind the page, “Farm Boys.”

The charges stem from a viral video on social media showing Parreño and Estrebilla holding the endangered animals while laughing. Philippine tarsiers are classified as Other Threatened Species.

DENR Soccsksargen filed on April 11 cases against the two vloggers for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9147, or the Wildlife Act of 2001, and RA 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018.

“Our evaluation disclosed that a crime has been committed,” said DENR Soccsksargen Director Felix Alicer.

“The filing of the case is an action taken so that the citizens would not imitate the disturbing same acts,” he added.

Alicer urged the public to assist the DENR in protecting wildlife and the environment.

Endemic to the Philippines, tarsiers are one of the top tourist attractions in Bohol. The primates are concentrated in Corella town, home to the Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary.

However, tarsiers are not exclusively found in Bohol. They are also found in Samar, Leyte and Mindanao. / KAL