VM Garcia to take charge of Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan ‘24

CEBU City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will lead the preparations for the upcoming Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, which is scheduled on Jan. 14.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan serves as a preview of what to expect in the Sinulog Festival Grand Parade.

Garcia, also a member of the Sinulog executive committee, said he had initiated conversations with Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama regarding overseeing the event.

“I have spoken with Mayor Mike regarding Sinulog sa [Kabataan sa] Lalawigan, and he has expressed his willingness for me to take the lead,” Garcia said during a phone interview on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

While Garcia awaits a formal appointment from the executive committee, the vice mayor said it has been agreed by the Sinulog executive committee, the Cebu City Government, and Rama that the staging of Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, Dakbayan, and the Festival Queen events will take place at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Garcia said Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia welcomed the development, assuring him her support of the decision and emphasizing her commitment to the event’s success.

As to the final schedule of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, Garcia said it will be held on Jan. 14, contrary to the initially proposed date of Jan. 19.

The later date, or Jan. 19, was proposed to afford participating contingents more time for rehearsals and preparations.

Garcia, however, said the event could not be accommodated on Jan. 19 as it will coincide with the scheduled Festival Queen competition. Religious activities will also be held on that day.