VM vows to tighten budget review

STRINGENT changes in managing Mandaue City’s budget, focusing on a meticulous review of future project allocations, will be implemented by Acting Vice Mayor Nerrisa Soon-Ruiz.

Soon-Ruiz took over the vice mayoralty position in an acting capacity after Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede assumed the post of acting mayor following the one-year suspension of Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Though the acting vice mayor is still awaiting the implementation order from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to officially assume office, she emphasized that her main priority is to ensure a thorough assessment of departmental budgets, a process she believes was previously overlooked.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, Soon-Ruiz underlined her commitment to maintaining a clear separation between the legislative and executive branches.

She asserted that under her leadership, the legislative body will not merely rubber stamp the executive’s proposals but will instead exercise independent judgment, particularly in budget-related matters.

“Ang ato tan awon nato ang budget per department kay sa previous years dili mi kaayo kita sa budget og ma diretso nalang og approve, nya karun we will take very diligently kay tan awon gyud namo per department kung angay ba gyud nga kani nga opisinaha dako og budget (We will look at the budget per department because, in the previous years, it was just approved directly, but now, we will take it very diligently because we will look per department if it is appropriate for this office or if it is a big budget),” Soon-Ruiz said, highlighting her intention to scrutinize budget allocations more carefully.

She expressed concern that some offices receive disproportionately large budgets while others, which may have greater needs, are underfunded. However, she did not disclose the name of the department to avoid conflict.

Her goal is to ensure fairness and transparency in budget distribution, which she identifies as a core responsibility of the legislative body.

Soon-Ruiz also indicated that she would carefully consider any directives from the acting mayor, ensuring that her decisions align with the city’s best interests without obstructing progress.

“Gusto lang gyud ko nga transparent, ikaduha we will perform our job to look after the budget of the city nga dili ma usik-usikan para man sad na kadaghanan (I just want to be transparent. Second, we will perform our job to look after the budget of the city, that will not be wasted, for the benefit of the people),” she added.

As a councilor, Soon-Ruiz previously opposed the proposed P3 billion budget for a government center in the city, questioning the necessity of such an expenditure given previous offers from investors during the 2022 midterm electoral campaign. She advocated for a public-private partnership approach, which she believes would save the city from substantial debt.

Soon-Ruiz also criticized the current administration’s plan to proceed with a P3 billion loan for the government center, noting that the annual interest payment of P90 million could be better utilized in social services. /CAV