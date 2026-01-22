VM warns rising garbage hauling costs may force cuts to City services

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña warned that rising waste disposal costs and hauling garbage to distant sites could strain the city’s finances, potentially affecting essential public services without a sustainable solution.

Osmeña’s warning comes as the Cebu City Government struggles to manage its daily garbage output following the shutdown of the Binaliw landfill, forcing the city to temporarily dispose of waste at the Polog landfill in Consolacion, Cebu, while negotiating possible long-term arrangements in Bogo City, Aloguinsan, or Minglanilla.

Osmeña said during the press conference on Thursday, Januart 22, 2026, the cost of transporting garbage alone is already heavy for the city that cost P500 to P700 million every year noting that hauling waste even farther north or south would dramatically increase expenses.

He added that one of the biggest problems is the high cost of transporting garbage to disposal sites outside the city.

Osmeña said the waste crisis has many aspects but stressed that the core issue, in his view, is the absence of a national law allowing modern incineration facilities.

"There are many aspects, but for me, the problem I am telling them right now is that the Philippine government has to pass a law that will allow us to be like other countries where you can have an incinerator. I can put it there at the SRP, half a hectare lang,” Osmeña said.

He warned that if disposal in distant sites like Bogo were approved, the financial strain could force the city to slash essential programs.

"Patay ta. Patay ta. It will cancel all the scholarship, will cancel City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (Champ) and will close the CCMC because it will use to bogo," he said.

The landfill crisis intensified after the collapse of the Binaliw landfill in Barangay Binaliw earlier this month, which killed 36 workers and one volunteer rescuer.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) subsequently issued a cease-and-desist order against Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., halting landfill operations except for rescue, retrieval, and cleanup activities.

With Binaliw closed, Cebu City is now hauling its garbage to the Polog landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, under a temporary arrangement.

Department of Public Services (DPS) head Paul Gelasque said the city is currently collecting around 650 to 700 tons of garbage daily, a volume that has remained relatively stable except during special events.

Gelasque said the city’s approved annual budget for hauling and tipping fees stands at P515,095,300.

“All barangay garbage trucks are now dumping at Polog, along with trucks operated by Pinoy Basurero,” Gelasque said.

He added that landfill operations in Consolacion are limited to 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., as determined by the landfill operator and not by the city government.

He acknowledged operational challenges, including traffic congestion and long queues at the landfill, which have resulted in some barangay trucks being able to dump only once a day.

Fuel costs, meanwhile, are handled separately by the Department of General Services (DGS).

When asked whether the city’s P515.09 million annual budget would be sufficient if the current waste disposal setup in Polog, Consolacion continues beyond the 30-day period, he said he could not yet give a definite answer. (CAV)