Volleyball stars Rondina, Gagate lend help to Tino victims

CEBUANA volleyball stars Sisi Rondina and Thea Gagate are helping their hometowns recover through relief operations after typhoon Tino battered Cebu with heavy rains that caused flooding.

Rondina focused her relief efforts in the northern part, Compostela, while Gagate assisted families in southern Talisay City.

Both shared photos showing damaged homes and affected neighbors. Many families are in need of food, water, and temporary shelter.

Rondina and Gagate have also shared fundraising links for those who want to donate and support their relief efforts.

As per Rondina’s social media update, she has raised over P200,000, which has been used to purchase canned goods, coffee, rice, and noodles for distribution in her hometown. / RSC