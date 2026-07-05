Volunteer movement launches in Cebu City to back Hontiveros

AROUND 3,000 supporters from various sectors gathered at the Aznar Coliseum of Southwestern University-Phinma in Cebu City on Saturday, July 4, 2026, for the launch of the “Kalig-on sa Bisaya, Ipakita! Risa Na!” movement, signaling grassroots support for Sen. Risa Hontiveros as she weighs a presidential bid in the 2028 national elections.

The gathering drew representatives from labor groups, urban poor communities, youth organizations, women’s groups, fisherfolk, farmers, LGBTQIA+ advocates and other people’s organizations, with many wearing white shirts to express support for the senator.

Throughout the program, participants chanted “Risa na! Risa na!” while waving organizational flags and raising placards that called for workers’ rights, social reforms and an end to tuition increases.

Broad coalition

Among the organizations represented were Partido Manggagawa, Sentro, Samahang Magdalo and several other civic and sectoral groups.

Organizers said the event aimed to unite supporters and strengthen a citizen-led movement backing Hontiveros, encouraging public discussion on governance, transparency and reforms rather than serving as a formal campaign launch.

Alternative voices

Political content creator Lovely Granada, an event speaker, said the movement seeks to amplify alternative political voices from the Visayas.

“It’s really significant kay mabatian nato ang alternative voices. I think it’s important pud nga madunggan sad nila ang tingog sa mga Bisaya,” Granada said.

(It is significant because we can hear alternative voices. I think it is also important for them to hear the voice of the Visayan people.)

She urged supporters to build momentum for the movement, saying, “Cebu, Risa na! Kung gusto ta og mas hapsay, mas lig-on ug mas malinawon nga Pilipinas, Risa na.”

(Cebu, it’s Risa’s time! If we want a more orderly, stronger, and more peaceful Philippines, it’s Risa’s time.)

Presidential considerations

The event followed Hontiveros’ recent appearance in Cebu, where she acknowledged she is “seriously considering” a presidential bid in the 2028 elections, prompting supporters to organize ahead of a formal announcement.

Grassroots momentum

Although the senator has not declared her candidacy, Saturday’s event marked a major organized show of support for her potential presidential bid in Central Visayas, with organizers vowing to build a volunteer-driven movement across the region. / CAV