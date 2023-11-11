Volunteers’ group invites public to watch concert for a cause

A GROUP of volunteers is inviting everyone to watch a fundraising concert on November 26, 2023, at the IEC3 Convention Center in Cebu City.

The concert, dubbed “Sukli sa Gugma” is organized by the All-terrain Medical Relief Organization (AMRO).

Dr. Wyben Briones, a neurosurgeon from Cebu City and founder of AMRO, told SunStar Cebu the event will feature local talents.

Ticket prices range from P200 to P500.

Briones said the concert’s goal is to gather funds for the acquisition of more relief supplies, medical equipment, and other relief goods for their future relief operations.

The Pagasa weather bureau has anticipated two typhoons to enter the country before the end of the year, and Briones said it is their responsibility to reach out to the affected individuals.

But because of their limited resources, the concert was organized to answer their concerns.

The group is expecting to raise at least a million peso from the event.

AMRO was established in 2010.

It is a non-stock, non-profit organization that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

AMRO is the result of the union of the Cebu Medical Society's Medical Mission Group with the Off-Roading Enthusiasts of Cebu.

The Cebu City-based group has 170 members composed of medical doctors, students, professionals and private individuals.

During natural disasters and calamities, the group drives to the remote areas in their all-terrain vehicles to deliver the medical supplies and other relief goods to the affected individuals.

During the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19), a shortage of medical supplies was felt especially the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which AMRO answered by distributing these essential supplies to the frontliners.

The group provided thousands of PPEs to the health workers in various hospitals not only in the Visayas region but also in Luzon and Mindanao.

The volunteers’ group also conducted a vaccination missions in the towns of Bantavan and Madridejos on Bantayan Island in northern Cebu and in remote areas in Metro Cebu.

AMRO also conducted relief operations during the Negros earthquake in 2012, Bohol earthquake in 2013, and the Mindanao earthquake in 2019, specifically in the remote communities of Kidapawan City, Makilala town, North Cotabato, and Magsaysay town, Davao del Sur. (EHP)