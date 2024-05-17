Voluson Expert 22 revolutionizes ultrasound technology, marks significant advancement in medical imaging

Dr. Marivic Larrazabal, an esteemed obstetrician, gynecologist, and OBGYN ultrasound subspecialist, recently unveiled the groundbreaking capabilities of the Voluson Expert 22, a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine manufactured by GE HealthCare. Designed specifically for OBGYN cases, this cutting-edge technology marks a significant advancement in the field of medical imaging.
In a recent interview with SunStar Cebu, Dr. Larrazabal explained the unique features of the Voluson Expert 22, emphasizing its unparalleled imaging resolution and multifaceted applications. She remarked, “The Voluson Expert 22 is a state-of-the-art and top-of-the-line ultrasound machine by GE HealthCare, designed for OBGYN cases or applications. It’s state-of-the-art because it has a lot of included applications. The Voluson Expert 22 focuses on resolution imaging.”
The Voluson Expert 22 boasts a cutting-edge imaging system, designed to deliver clear and more precise results.
One of the key innovations highlighted by Dr. Larrazabal is the integration of Ultra HD technology, which enhances image clarity and delineates anatomical structures with exceptional precision. “They added this Ultra HD, which helps in seeing borders. You can clearly see the borders of the heart, the valves opening and closing, and the interventricular septum,” she shared.
Furthermore, the Voluson Expert 22 boasts augmented imaging capabilities, particularly beneficial for patients with larger body types. Dr. Larrazabal elaborated, “There’s another feature called augmentation, beneficial for women who are overweight or obese. The machine allows for deeper penetration.”
In terms of its impact on healthcare facilities, Dr. Larrazabal emphasized the transformative potential of the Voluson Expert 22 in facilitating early detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective management of various medical conditions. “This machine, with its excellent imaging capability and advanced features, helps with early detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective management,” she stated.
The introduction of this groundbreaking technology heralds a new era in medical imaging, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, where the Voluson Expert 22 is being launched for the first time.
When questioned about the most significant change brought about by Voluson Expert 22, Dr. Larrazabal highlighted its ability to expedite scanning processes while delivering superior image quality.
Moreover, Dr. Larrazabal highlighted, “It’s easier to detect abnormalities compared to the previous machines, especially on larger women, because you would really need a deeper penetration. So this really is the aim of the ultrasound,” she explained.
Dr. Larrazabal emphasized the transformative impact of the Voluson Expert 22 on the practice of obstetrics and gynecology, praising its advanced imaging capabilities and streamlined functionality. “With this, you’ll be able to see more clearly, and your work will be faster,” she said.
With the advent of the Voluson Expert 22, medical professionals can expect enhanced diagnostic accuracy, improved patient outcomes, and greater efficiency in healthcare delivery.