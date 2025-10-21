Voter registration in Mandaue draws hundreds

RESIDENTS have started flocking to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Mandaue City as voter registration for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls officially resumed on October 20, 2025.

The registration period, which runs until May 18, 2026, is open to all types of applications, including new registration, transfer of registration, reactivation of records, correction of entries, change of civil status, and registration for SK voters.

The Comelec-Mandaue office is open from Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except during major holidays such as Christmas and Holy Week.

Lawyer Anna Fleur Abelgas-Gujilde, election officer of Mandaue City, said the new registration period now accommodates transfers, which were not allowed during the previous registration in August.

“Unlike our registration last August, where transfers were not accepted, this time we are allowing them,” she said.

“We are catering to all types of applications, new registration, correction of entries, reactivation, change of civil status, and transfers. Transfers can be from outside Mandaue City to Mandaue City, or within the city from one barangay to another,” she added.

She said the office has seen a strong turnout since registration resumed.

“Yesterday, October 21, 2025, we catered to 521 applicants,” she said.

Abelgas-Gujilde also credited the large turnout to the city’s effective information campaign.

“I believe information dissemination really helped,” she said.

“During the August registration, many were disappointed because we only had 10 days. People wanted to know early when the next registration would be. So, we made sure to post updates on our website and respond to messages on our social media page. The Mandaue City LGU also helped through their Public Information Office, which extended our reach significantly,” she said.

She noted that many residents are now more eager to participate, driven by the desire to make their voices heard in the upcoming elections.

“People today are more aware and proactive,” she said. “Because of everything happening around us, many want to express their voice. And the only way to do that is by voting but we can’t vote unless we register. So that’s where it all begins.”

Abelgas-Gujilde also expressed excitement about the renewed energy surrounding the Barangay and SK Elections.

“People are looking forward to this. They’re excited that it’s going to be Barangay and SK elections a chance to elect new leaders or re-elect those they trust,” she said.

This registration period also introduces the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) in Mandaue City, a feature not implemented in August due to the limited timeframe.

“This time, we now have the Register Anywhere Program,” said Abelgas-Gujilde. “It allows individuals who want to vote in another city or municipality to register here in Mandaue City if they can’t go to their place of residence for registration.”

Among the hundreds who registered was 17-year-old Justin Cody Armenion, a Grade 12 student who expressed excitement about being able to vote for the first time.

“The Comelec office is near my place, and I came with friends, so I decided to register early,” he said. “Registration is really important because it gives us the chance to vote and choose good leaders.”

The ongoing registration marks a crucial step for many first-time voters and returning citizens eager to take part in the democratic process.

With over six months left before the deadline, the Comelec-Mandaue continues to encourage the public to register early to avoid long lines and ensure their participation in the 2026 elections. (ABC)