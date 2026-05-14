Voters urged to register early for barangay polls

SUMMARY

Lapu-Lapu City election officials launched a four-day offsite registration drive at Gaisano Grand Plaza Mactan on May 14, 2026, for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Election officer Ann Janette Lamban reported a peaceful but low opening-day turnout, urging eligible voters to register before the May 18 deadline to avoid expected last-minute queues.

Local registration statistics show 16,985 people have registered in the city since October, with 4,553 applications pending verification and 228 registrations recorded on May 13.

LAPU-LAPU City election officials urged eligible voters to register early and avoid last-minute applications as a four-day offsite registration drive for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections opened on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Comelec Lapu-Lapu election officer Ann Janette Lamban said the first day of the mall-based activity was generally peaceful, with only a small number of applicants showing up at the venue.

Lamban encouraged qualified voters to take advantage of the offsite registration to avoid the expected surge of applicants in the final days of the period.

Registration deadline

“Duna pata’y tulo ka adlaw diin atong ma-apply atong application for registration aron atong ma-exercise aton right to vote this coming Barangay Election,” Lamban said.

(We still have three days where we can submit our application for registration so that we can exercise our right to vote in the upcoming Barangay Election.)

Expected turnout

Despite the low turnout on opening day, Lamban said she expects more registrants to flock to the site as the registration period approaches its deadline on Monday, May 18. The official noted that applicants often wait until the final hours to process their records, which leads to longer queues and processing delays at the registration booths.

Registration statistics

Since October, at least 16,985 people have registered in the city, with 4,553 applications still pending verification. An additional 228 registrations were recorded on Wednesday, May 13, as the local office intensifies its efforts to reach more residents before the window closes.

Venue location

The registration activity on the third floor of Gaisano Grand Plaza Mactan in Barangay Basak will run until May 18. Comelec chose the mall venue to provide a more convenient and accessible environment for Lapu-Lapu City residents, hoping the centralized location encourages higher participation among the youth and working professionals. / DPC