VP Duterte expected to attend Palaro; Cebu City preps at 95%

With less than three weeks remaining until the Palarong Pambansa 2024 begins on July 6, the organizers said they have nearly completed their preparations for the event, with only five percent of the work left to do.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said on Thursday, June 20, 2024, that the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) will not affect the hosting of the Palarong Pambansa.

“So far as the preparations for the Palaro is concerned, with Cebu City and DepEd also, everything is already in place,” Garcia said in a press conference on Thursday when asked whether the resignation of Duterte as cabinet official will affect the preparations of the national sporting event.

Garcia believed that as vice president, Duterte would still grace the opening of the sporting event on July 9.

Duterte resigned as a member of the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as confirmed by the Presidential Communications Office in a statement on Wednesday, June 19.

Duterte also resigned as the vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communism Armed Conflict. Her resignation will take effect on July 19, 2024.

Although the Palarong Pambansa will run from July 6-17, Palaro athletes will still have to undergo refresher courses and attend the welcome dinner and athletes convergence and solidarity meeting from July 6-8.

Palaro delegates will arrive in Cebu City between July 1-5.

Adolf Aguilar, assistant schools division superintendent of DepEd Cebu City, said the event is organized by the Palarong Pambansa Planning Board and that he did not receive any instructions from the DepEd central office regarding any changes relative to the national sporting event.

He added that Duterte will also be attending other DepEd-organized events to be held in Carcar City and the City of Naga, Cebu.

Palaro preparations

Meanwhile, Garcia said the overall preparations for the Palaro have already reached 95 percent and is nearing completion.

Garcia met with the committees and contractors for the Palaro at the Cebu City Sports Center, the main venue for the sporting event, on Thursday.

Garcia told reporters that the city would still rent a total of 118 portalets amounting to P5 million. He said the city owns 130 portalets.

Meanwhile, Pages, who attended the Thursday meeting, said the contractor for the oval track has completed the installation of the rubber, and they are now scheduled to install the white lanes.

He said the ceremonial pre-opening of the oval track will be on June 27, and it will be available for practice.

He added that the remaining five percent of their preparations were related to the weather.

However, he said they are ensuring that every detail related to the event has been taken care of. / AML