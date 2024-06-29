VP Sara to attend Palaro opening ceremony

VICE President Sara Duterte will be at the ceremonial opening program of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 that will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center on July 9.

Duterte, who recently tendered her resignation as education secretary, confirmed on Saturday, June 29, her attendance at the annual national games.

“Yes, I will be present at the Palarong Pambansa, at the National Learners’ Convergence, at the national press conference... at the learning camp, at the brigade eskwela. All of that we will do in the island of Cebu for the month of July,” she said in a mix of Bisaya and English during the Office of the Vice President Pasidungog at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City.

Cebu City will be hosting the Palaro from July 6 to 17. It expects more than 12,000 delegates from 17 regions of the country. Cebu City last hosted the multi-sport event in 1994.

On the other hand, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to confirm if he will be joining the opening of the national games, Cebu City’s Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said during a press conference on Friday, June 28.

However, Garcia assured that the City Government had made preparations in case national government officials decided to attend the opening ceremony.

He also took note of the possibility that some top officials seeking reelection next year would show up during the weeklong event.

Garcia already instructed members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and other uniformed personnel to “keep the peace in Cebu,” for the whole duration of the Palarong Pambansa.

Last June 19, Duterte resigned as Department of Education secretary and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict without specifying any reasons. The President, for his part, accepted without question.

Duterte’s resignation will take effect on July 19. / EHP