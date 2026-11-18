A CEBU-BASED insurer is investing P30 million in a new core insurance software system as part of efforts to streamline operations, improve customer service and expand access to its products through digital technology.

Visayan Surety Insurance Corp. (VSIC) inked a deal with Igloo Tech Solutions to accelerate its digital transformation.

VSIC president and chief executive officer Kenneth L. Go said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to becoming more agile and customer-centric as expectations for faster and more convenient insurance services grow.

“This collaboration is not simply about implementing new systems or adopting modern technology but transforming the way we serve our clients,” Go said.

He said technology would help the company respond to changing customer demands while preserving the personalized service and relationships it has built over nearly a century.

“Rather, we see it as an enabler that allows us to serve our customers more effectively, make better decisions, and create greater value for all stakeholders,” he added.

Ramjit Lahiri, Igloo country manager, said the digitalization of insurance services must be accompanied by strong data protection and cybersecurity measures.

He said Igloo’s technology solutions incorporate safeguards to protect sensitive customer information against unauthorized access and cyber threats.

Lahiri added that the company’s experience working with insurance partners across Asia has shown how technology can improve operational efficiency by streamlining processes, reducing manual work and enabling faster access to information.

Blue Rivera Tejam, VSIC assistant vice president for marketing, said the partnership supports the insurer’s broader modernization efforts as it prepares to mark its centennial in 2031.

Aside from investing in technology, the company is recruiting experienced insurance professionals and continuing employee training and development to strengthen its operations, she said.

Founded in 1931, VSIC has expanded from offering fire insurance and surety bonds to providing around 60 insurance products, including motorcar, personal accident, liability and other non-life insurance.

Its network has also grown from two licensed agents to more than 150, serving individuals, families and businesses nationwide. / KOC