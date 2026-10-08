VSMMC addresses watcher policy after viral photos of individuals sleeping outside

THE Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) has clarified its policy allowing only one authorized watcher per patient following viral social media posts showing patients’ family members sleeping on cardboard outside the hospital.

In a statement on Thursday, October 8, 2026, VSMMC acknowledged the difficulties faced by families who have no place to stay while their loved ones are hospitalized.

Under Hospital Order No. 2024-123, only one screened and authorized watcher is allowed to remain at a patient's bedside.

The hospital said the policy aims to prevent overcrowding, strengthen infection prevention and control, and ensure the safety of patients and healthcare workers.

VSMMC, a national government hospital under the Department of Health, said it had previously worked with local government partners to provide temporary accommodation and transportation for patient watchers and companions, but the arrangement was discontinued due to declining utilization.

The hospital also said it is constructing a new building with a ground-floor area for patient watchers and companions of Emergency Room patients.

“While this facility is a significant step toward addressing the needs of patient watchers and companions, VSMMC recognizes that the available space may not, by itself, be sufficient to accommodate the needs of all patients and their families,” the hospital said. (CDF)