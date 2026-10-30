VSMMC seeks P2.2B budget for 2027

THE Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) is seeking a P2.2 billion budget for 2027 as the government-run hospital in Cebu City expands its specialty services amid high patient volumes.

VSMMC chief Dr. Gerardo Aquino said the proposal remains subject to the budget process. The amount would support the hospital’s operations as a Level 3 apex hospital with 17 specialty centers, including cancer and orthopedic centers.

The expansion aims to give patients access to advanced treatment without having to travel to Manila, he said.

VSMMC handles 1,700 to 1,800 outpatient consultations a day, Aquino said. More than 1,000 patients are admitted at any given time, and the emergency room receives about 500 patients daily.

To keep beds available for patients who need Level 3 care, the hospital has strengthened its triage system. Those who can be treated at lower-level facilities are referred through the health referral network.

One watcher per patient

Aquino also defended the hospital’s one-watcher-one-patient policy, which he said controls infection risks and prevents overcrowding.

With about 1,500 beds, allowing two watchers per patient could bring in as many as 3,000 people, not counting employees and other personnel, he said.

“The patient, instead of being able to rest, it would look like a market,” Aquino said.

Exceptions may be allowed when additional watchers are needed, he said.

The ground floor of the four-story Kaabag Clinic building, construction of which began about four to six months ago, is being prepared as a waiting area for relatives of patients in the emergency room or intensive care unit.

The space is meant for waiting rather than sleeping, since relatives must stay close in case hospital personnel need them. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

VSMMC also implements zero-balance billing, which Aquino said provides a substantial government subsidy to qualified patients as part of the hospital’s mandate as a public tertiary medical center. / CDF