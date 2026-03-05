Wagdos, Torregosa set new national marathon records

SONNY Wagdos and Artjoy Torregosa delivered historic performances at the Tokyo Marathon on March 1, 2026, each setting new Philippine national records, the Philippine Sports Commission announced.

Wagdos clocked 2:14:32, erasing the 22-year-old mark of 2:18:44 set by his coach Eduardo Buenavista at the Beppu-Oita Marathon. Torregosa finished in 2:33:48 to break Mary Joy Tabal’s 2016 record of 2:43:31 from the Ottawa Marathon.

Aside from rewriting the record books, both athletes secured qualification for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Fresh off podium finishes at the recent Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, Wagdos and Torregosa will be joined in the continental meet by Richard Salano, Arlan Arbois Jr. and Christine Hallasgo, who also met their qualifying standards in Tokyo. (NPG)