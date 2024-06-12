Wage adjustment in CV possible in October 2024

AN OFFICIAL of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 said on Wednesday, June 12, that there is a high chance of another round of wage adjustment in Central Visayas on or before October 2024.

In a sideline interview, Dole 7 Director Lilia Estillore said that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) 7 has been conducting wage reviews and collecting inputs from various government agencies.

She said it was part of the review process in adherence to the wage review order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Last May 1, Marcos ordered the National Wages and Productivity Commission to “timely review” the minimum wage rates in the regions and implement adjustments, citing the economic impacts of the rising price of basic commodities due to inflationary pressures on the minimum wage earners.

Marcos mandated RTWPB to conduct wage adjustments within 60 days of each region’s latest wage order anniversary.

Estillore, the chairperson of the RTWPB 7, said that the agency granted and implemented the P33 wage adjustment in Central Visayas last Oct. 1, 2023.

Inputs and data from government agencies, such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7, the Department of Agriculture (DA) 7, the Department of Energy (DOE), and other relevant agencies, will be one of the bases for determining the wage adjustment.

Estillore said that aside from inputs from government agencies, the RTWPB 7 has to gather opinions, grievances, and suggestions from various employers’ and employees’ sectors across the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor and the tri-cities through public hearings.

“We have plotted schedules tentatively. We will do public hearings in the south of Cebu that will probably be in Balamban, then north of Cebu will be in Bogo (City), and of course, here in Cebu City, Bohol in Tagbilaran and Negros (Oriental and Siquijor) in Dumaguete (City),” Estillore said after the opening of the 126th Independence Day Job Fair at SM Seaside Cebu, Cebu City.

Estillore has not specified when and where the public hearing and consultation are to be held in the coming months.

With the last wage order implemented on Oct. 1, Estillore said that 60 days before Oct. 1, 2024, the RTWPB 7 can now accept petitions from various labor groups and concerned individuals.

“Maningkamot ta nga within or after the anniversary day molabay ang pila ka semana kay atung mahibaw-an kung unsa ang atung wage increase (We will strive to have it within or after the anniversary day so we will know what our wage increase will be),” Estillore said.

The RTWPB 7 is composed of Estillore, the chairperson; regional directors Maria Elena Arbon of the Department of Trade and Industry and Jennifer Bretaña of the National Economic and Development Authority; members from the labor sector represented by Antonio Cuizon and Nora Analyn Diego; and Joseph Tanco and Dr. Philip Tan as the management representatives.

Wage order

On Sept. 5, 2023, RTWPB 7 approved Wage Order ROVII-24, granting the P33 increase on top of the daily minimum wage in Central Visayas that took effect on Oct. 1.

It was the highest wage adjustment that the RTWPB 7 has granted to the region.

The daily minimum wage for non-agricultural establishments categorized from Class A to C had an amended pay structure of P468 from P420.

For smaller enterprises with fewer than 10 employees in both agricultural and non-agricultural sectors, the pay scale increased from P415 to P458. / EHP