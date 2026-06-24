Wage petition renews calls for upskilling

FOLLOWING a petition for a P1,200 daily minimum wage by business process management (BPM) workers in Cebu, an industry leader said the focus should be on helping workers transition to higher-value jobs that offer better compensation.

In an interview, Cebu IT-BPM Organization vice president Darwin John Moises said BPM workers’ concerns about their purchasing power and their ability to support their families amid rising prices are valid but noted that businesses are also facing mounting operational costs while competing with other outsourcing destinations such as India, Vietnam and countries in Latin America.

“This is why the conversation should not be framed as workers versus employers,” Moises said, who is also vice president for partnerships, engagement and governance of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“A more important question is how we help workers move into higher-value roles such as artificial intelligence, analytics, cybersecurity and digital services that command higher pay than traditional rule-based voice and back-office work.”

Moises’ comments came after the BPO Industry Employees’ Network (Bien)-Cebu secured the docketing of its petition before the Department of Labor and Employment and the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB), seeking the establishment of a P1,200 daily minimum wage in Central Visayas.

In a Facebook post, Bien-Cebu president Kyle Enero said the petition was prompted by worsening economic conditions, including rising fuel prices, inflation and the weakening peso, which have eroded workers’ purchasing power.

The labor group argued that the current wage levels are no longer sufficient to meet basic living costs and that recent economic developments constitute supervening events that justify an emergency wage adjustment even before the usual 12-month review period.

“Workers are being asked to survive on wages that no longer reflect economic reality,” Enero said, adding that increases in food, transportation, electricity and housing costs have pushed many workers deeper into financial hardship.

Bien-Cebu cited data showing that Central Visayas posted the country’s highest inflation rate in May 2026 at 10.8 percent, while inflation among the bottom 30 percent of households reached 15.4 percent. Food inflation was recorded at 17.9 percent, with vegetable prices rising by as much as 54 percent.

Central Visayas recorded the highest inflation rate among the country’s 18 regions for 10 consecutive months.

The group said the proposed wage increase would benefit all private-sector workers and should include adjustments for employees earning above the minimum wage to prevent wage distortions.

While continuing to advocate for a national living wage policy, Bien-Cebu said immediate relief is needed through available wage-setting mechanisms.

For his part, Moises reiterated the need for sustained upskilling and reskilling efforts to help workers access higher-paying opportunities in emerging technology fields.

He said enabling more Filipinos to move into higher-value jobs would allow workers to earn better incomes while helping the country’s IT-BPM industry remain competitive and continue creating employment opportunities.

The RTWPB 7 has accepted and docketed the petition after Bien-Cebu complied with documentary requirements. The group said they are invited for a wage consultation on June 25. / KOC