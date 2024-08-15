Wahing tops 16-18 age class

CAGAYAN DE ORO – Simon Wahing strengthened his preparation for the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Championship by winning the boys’ 16-18 age competition with a six-stroke lead over Cliff Nuñeza and John Rey Oro, despite closing with an 80 at the Mindanao Series 4 at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Ally Gaccion also excelled, securing a spot in the national finals with a dominant win in the girls’ premier division. The regional series offered two berths in the national finals for each age division, including 8-9, 10-12, and 13-15.

Wahing, who had a shaky start with two 40s, finished with a four-round total of 308. Nuñeza carded a 78 for a 314 total, while Oro shot a 79 to finish with a 26-over aggregate. Nuñeza claimed runner-up honors via countback.

Wahing and Oro had already qualified for the Match Play Championship, scheduled for Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Canlubang, through their top finishes in the Visayas series. Their performance this week was a crucial preparation for the year-end finale.

Wahing, reflecting on his performance, noted the need to improve his putting, especially on short putts.

“My driving and pitch shots are solid, but I really need to work on my putting. I missed a lot of four-footers today,” said the 17-year-old standout from Del Monte.

Nuñeza, who won the Del Monte leg the previous week, earned the second finals berth from the Mindanao series, joining Aldrien Gialon, who topped the Apo and South Pacific stages, in the head-to-head finale.

Gaccion continued her strong performance with a second consecutive 72, featuring four birdies, for a remarkable four-over 292. She highlighted a chip-in birdie from 30 yards on the ninth hole and expressed satisfaction with her game.

“I had a good round and a strong finish, except for the last hole. Overall, I’m really pleased with my game today,” said Gaccion.

Heading into the national finals, the Cagayan de Oro native plans to focus on improving her iron play and ball control, especially with the windy conditions expected at The Country Club.

“I need to refine my iron game to get closer to the pin,” she said.

Crista Miñoza secured second place with a 330 after an 89 and also qualified for the Match Play finals, joining Gaccion and Visayas series 16-18 topnotchers Dominique Gotiong and Rhiena Mae Sinfuego.

The Luzon series will resume with the final three legs starting Aug. 20 at Luisita, followed by Mount Malarayat on Sept. 2-5, and concluding at Sherwood Hills on Sept. 10-13. / golf pinoy dotcom