Waiting for permanent homes

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said the village serves families whose homes were located in fault-line or sinkhole-prone areas classified as “no-build zones.” Bayanihan Village features 67 prefabricated modular shelter units and was established through an inter-agency effort led by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, alongside the DSWD, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Office of Civil Defense and the San Remigio local government unit. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the site on Oct. 17, 2025.