Wala gihapon natagad

A resident said the post was damaged after a trailer truck hit the spaghetti wires in the area around January this year. Upat na diay ka buwan ang milabay.

The post continues to pose a threat to the public as it might fall anytime. One can see this at corner MJ Cuenco and Ayala Access Road in Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City.

Kung makasyagit pa ning poste, muingon na gyud ni'g #TagdaKo! Hope this will be prioritized. (via Amper Campaña)