'Walang Gutom Kitchen' opens in Cebu City to feed, help hundreds of street dwellers

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently led the opening of the country's second Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Walang Gutom Kitchen in Cebu City.

This new facility is part of the government's intensified efforts to address involuntary hunger and ensure that Filipino families have access to adequate and nutritious food. Located near the Cebu City port area, the kitchen aims to help around 300 to 400 street dwellers and mendicants in the city.

A jumpstart

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. described the Walang Gutom Kitchen as a “jumpstart program” for street dwellers who have long occupied sidewalks and public spaces across Cebu City. He shared that the city has been working on the project for a very long time to help people living on the streets.

To make this happen, the Cebu City Government and the DSWD entered into a memorandum of agreement. This agreement was approved by the City Council around two months ago, and its implementation recently began.

Mayor Archival explained that the initiative will help the city manage, assist, and eventually rehabilitate individuals by providing immediate food support while linking them to longer-term social interventions.

More than just a free meal

The program is actually part of a broader “whole package” intervention. The city plans to eventually relocate beneficiaries to a city facility in Barangay Labangon. Once there, they may undergo assessment for possible employment, rehabilitation, or a return to their home provinces.

Local officials also noted that around 10 to 14 individuals living on the streets are believed to be suffering from severe drug-related conditions. These individuals will receive the specialized intervention they need.

How the kitchen works

The Walang Gutom Kitchen is open to walk-in clients with no registration required. It can accommodate up to 200 beneficiaries per meal service.

While it initially operates during lunchtime, the facility is set to expand into full daily operations to serve both breakfast and lunch. Breakfast will be served as early as 6 a.m., and lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m., providing daily access to free, freshly prepared meals for vulnerable sectors.

According to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the Cebu facility is the second Walang Gutom Kitchen in the country and the very first one outside Metro Manila, following its initial rollout in Pasay City. He emphasized that the program is designed to address hunger, malnutrition, and homelessness, especially among families and children living on the streets.

“The Walang Gutom Kitchen is a comprehensive community hub that addresses involuntary hunger while also linking beneficiaries to social protection services,” the DSWD said.

Reducing food waste safely

In addition to feeding people, the program integrates food waste reduction efforts. The kitchen accepts surplus food donations from hotels, restaurants, fast-food chains, and partner institutions that would otherwise go to waste.

To keep everyone safe, DSWD officials stated that strict food safety protocols are in place. Nutritionists and sanitation experts are tasked to inspect and ensure that all donated food is safe, nutritious, and fit for consumption.

The formal inauguration of the Cebu City facility by President Marcos Jr. marks a key step in the National Government’s broader anti-hunger campaign.

Following the Cebu rollout, the DSWD announced that it plans to expand the Walang Gutom Kitchen to other areas in the country, including Davao City. This expansion is part of a continuing nationwide effort to combat food insecurity and give more Filipinos a chance at a healthier, more stable life.