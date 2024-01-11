Walk with Jesus shows community’s ‘readiness’ to embrace Sto. Niño

"ALL roads lead to the Basilica. All roads lead to Sto. Niño."

Rev. Fr. Nelson Zerda, who celebrated the inaugural opening salvo mass, expressed deep appreciation for the sea of devotees whose collective strides illuminated the darkened city on Thursday dawn, January 11, 2024.

In a display of unwavering faith, thousands of devoted Cebuanos flooded the streets during the early dawn Walk with Jesus foot procession, signaling the start of the religious festivities of Fiesta Señor 2024.

The penitential journey, weaving through Fuente Osmeña Circle and traversing Osmeña Boulevard, reached its spiritual destination at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.