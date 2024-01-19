The canonically-crowned image of the Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu is adorned with an array of colorful flowers for Walk with Mary on Friday dawn, January 19, 2024. Mielvin Dale Tecson

Cebu IN PHOTOS: 'Walk with Mary' 2024 The penitential Walk with Mary drew thousands of devotees on Friday dawn, January 19, 2024. The procession started at 2:15 a.m. from Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu. This event, which signifies the last day of Novena masses in celebration of the 459th Fiesta Señor, also serves as a prelude to the Traslacion.

Devotees of Señor Sto. Niño flood Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City as they join the penitential Walk with Mary on Friday dawn, January 19, 2024. (Amper Campana)









The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu in Cebu City was brimming with devotees and pilgrims as they attended the holy mass after the Walk with Mary on the morning of Friday, January 19, 2024. (Amper Campana)









Thousands of devotees gathered at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino for the 5:30 a.m. Mass preceding the Traslacion on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Amper Campana)









A child was spotted wearing a costume inspired by Snr. Sto. Niño during the 5:30 a.m. Mass preceding the Traslacion on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Amper Campana)









The Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu in Cebu City was brimming with devotees and pilgrims as they attended the holy mass after the Walk with Mary on the morning of Friday, January 19, 2024. (Amper Campana)









Thousands of devotees gathered at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Nino for the 5:30 a.m. Mass preceding the Traslacion on Friday, January 19, 2024. (Kaiser Fuentes)









Devotees of Señor Sto. Niño flood Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City as they join the penitential Walk with Mary on Friday dawn, January 19, 2024. (Amper Campana)









A child lit candles along the streets during the penitential Walk with Mary on Friday dawn, January 19, 2024. (Amper Campana)







