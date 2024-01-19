'Walk with Mary' draws 250,000 devotees

Last year, around 400,000 attended the penitential walk.

Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) director, in a statement on Friday, said that this year's Walk with Mary was peaceful and manageable.

“The religious undertaking was very solemn and peaceful. We did not encounter any problems with our security measures during the walk. With everyone committing to work together into one force, we can ensure a safe, solemn, and colorful Sinulog celebration,” said Aberin.

