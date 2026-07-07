Wally Bayola still months away from returning to ‘Eat Bulaga’

TELEVISION host and comedian Wally Bayola continues to undergo therapy as he recovers from his injuries.

Bayola sustained a fractured bone following a motorcycle accident in Naga City in March while riding with his motorcycle group.

In an interview on Ogie Diaz’s YouTube channel, Wally said he still has difficulty walking and may need several more months of recovery before he can return to “Eat Bulaga.”

Wally admitted that he already misses being on “Eat Bulaga,” but said one positive aspect of his recovery is that he has been able to relax and get the proper rest he needs. / TRC S