FOR Carcar City’s fiesta, visual artist Walter Vestil looks back at how its farmers used to work.

His oil painting shows a farming practice locally known as gi-ok, or threshing rice with the feet to separate the grains from the stalks. Once part of everyday life in the city, it’s the subject of his tribute to the farmers whose patience and hard labor helped shape rural Carcar.

To paint it, Vestil asked local farmers to show him the old method. They agreed, and he watched them at work before turning their movements into a composition.

The practice is no longer common in the area where he once saw it. Vestil noted that the landscape is changing too, with new structures, including stadiums, rising nearby. He chose to put the tradition on canvas before it’s forgotten.

The painting is oil on linen, measures 40 by 60 inches and took about 20 days to finish. It belongs to his series “Rhythms of Our Heritage,” which highlights cultural practices worth remembering.

Vestil’s roots in Carcar’s art scene run deep. He began his apprenticeship at 12, counts master painter Facundo Tallo among his mentors and won the Martino Abellana painting competition in 2008. His work has since reached Switzerland and the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

With this new painting inside his tattoo studio, Melon Atelier, in Perrelos, Carcar City, Vestil brings the focus home, just in time for the fiesta of a city celebrated for its artists. / JAT S