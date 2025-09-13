Cebu

Wannasaen keeps lead on Queen City

Chanettee Wannasaen / Photo from LPGA
THAILAND’S Chanettee Wannasaen held on to a two-stroke lead on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 (PH time), at the Kroger Queen City Championship as compatriot Jeeno Thitikul and England’s Charley Hull surged up the leaderboard.

Wannasaen, 21, who is chasing her third consecutive LPGA Tour victory, carded a 4-under-par 68 in wet conditions at TPC River’s Bend to post a 13-under total of 131, following an opening-round 63.

Thitikul and Hull joined Olivia Cowan in a share of second place.

Wannasaen provided another highlight with her second eagle in as many days on a par-4, holing out from the fairway on No. 13 — her fourth hole of the round — after doing the same on No. 10 in Friday’s opener.

Thitikul, 22, fired a 64 that featured four straight birdies on the back nine en route to a sizzling 30. She is seeking her sixth LPGA title after capturing the Mizuho Americas Open in June.

Hull produced fireworks of her own, eagling the par-5 11th and closing with birdies on her final two holes for a 65. / RSC

