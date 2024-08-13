'Wanted' man dies in police shootout in Balamban, Cebu

A MAN passed away after exchanging gunfire with police officers who attempted to serve an arrest warrant against him at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, in Barangay Bayong, Balamban town, midwest Cebu.

The fatality was identified as Paulino Cordeza, a resident of the said location.

The warrant for his arrest for illegal firearm possession was issued by Judge Ruben Altubar of Regional Trial Court branch 29, Toledo City.

According to reports, Cordeza opened fire on the authorities, who then returned fire, killing him in the process.

A KG9 sub-machine gun with two magazines and 40 live rounds in it was found near the victim’s body.

The tracker team from Balamban Municipal Police Station headed by Lieutenant Colonel Julius Garcia, together with 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company and Special Action Force went to the area as early as 6 a.m. to serve the arrest warrants against Cordezar and another individual, Jovel Villegas, who is wanted for murder and frustrated murder.

Villegas, however, did not resist arrest when the authorities served the warrant.

Villegas also yielded an improvised handgun and dried marijuana leaves during his arrest. (DVG, TPT)