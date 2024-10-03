Wanted man injured in shootout with cops in Minglanilla, Cebu

A MAN wanted for attempted murder got wounded after he allegedly resisted arrest and engaged the policemen in a shootout around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, in Sitio Tabay, Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla, Cebu.

However, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old widower Jeffrey Reponte Monterde of Sitio Tabay, was captured three hours later or about 12:30 p.m. in Purok Colis, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City, during a hot pursuit operation by the Talisay City police led by Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod and the Minglanilla police.

The suspect was brought to the hospital by the Talisay City Emergency Medical Service personnel after sustaining gunshot wounds to his left hand and left leg.

Taken from Monterde were a .45 pistol and two packs of suspected shabu weighing around seven grams and costing P47,600. (DVG, TPT)