Wanted man nabbed while attending a hearing in Cebu City

A 42-year-old wanted man was taken into custody while attending a hearing at the Cebu City Hall of Justice in the Qimonda building in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Reynante Eyac, 42, a married man from Medellin town in northern Cebu.

Police Major Timothy Jim Romanillos, the chief of Medellin Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that their tracker team was able to locate Eyac and serve the three arrest warrants against him for grave threats that Judge Hyacinth Jasraque of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Medellin had issued.

Eyac is known as "bad boy" in their neighborhood.

The court has allowed the suspect to post a bail of P36,000 for each of the three cases.

"Sa kadaghang kaso niya nga pagpanghulga sa Medellin, wala na magpakita! Nakakuha tag info nga dunay bista sa laing kaso sa Qimonda ang suspetsado hinungdan nga atong napusasan," Romanillos said.

(Due to his numerous threats cases in Medellin, he did not show up anymore! We got information that the suspect has a trial for another case in Qimonda, which is why we caught him).

Eyac was also the subject of complaint by his neighbors allegedly pointing a gun at his opponents.

Eyac was first arrested on May 9, 2023 in Barangay Poblacion, Medellin, along with his 54-year-old sister Ma. Lourdes as a result of an order that Judge Jadraque gave on April 26, 2023.

However, after they paid their bail, they were set free.

On July 3, 2023, the authorities served the search warrant that was issued by Executive Judge Samson Troy Layese on June 27, 2023 against Eyac but the latter managed to escape.

During that raid, the police got a caliber .45 loaded with ammunition from Eyac’s residence. (GPL, TPT)