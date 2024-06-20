Wanted person dies in shootout with police in Sibonga, Cebu

A MAN wanted for robbery died in a shootout with policemen in Purok 4 in the mountain barangay of Cantolaroy, Sibonga, Cebu, around 4 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The fatality was identified as Rebot Antiga Solis, a resident of the said place.

Police Lieutenant Exelsis Baring Belciña, officer-in-charge of the 703rd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, told SunStar Cebu that they were about to serve the arrest warrant against Solis at the purok’s chapel when the latter fired at them, causing them to return fire and kill the accused as a result.

The police went to the suspect’s residence to serve the warrant of arrest, but they were told that he was not there, but in the chapel sleeping. (DVG, TPT)