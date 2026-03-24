Ward allegedly rejects Pacquiao

SPECULATIONS has surfaced after Eman Pacquiao removed the initials “JW” with a heart emoji — believed to refer to Jillian Ward — from his TikTok account.

The boxer also shared a cryptic post that read, “I can fight 100 men who want you, but I can’t fight the guy you want,” fueling rumors that he may have been rejected.

Some netizens speculated that the pairing was part of promotional efforts for GMA’s “Never Say Die,” where Eman has a special participation. Their rumored closeness began after Eman publicly admitted having a crush on Jillian.

As of writing, neither Ward nor Pacquiao has issued a statement regarding the issue. / TRC S