Ward, Pacquiao dating?

MANY fans are speculating that actress Jillian Ward and Emman Pacquiao may be in a romantic relationship. The speculation grew after Ward was seen showing strong support for the son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao during his recent match in Bohol.

In an earlier interview with Boy Abunda, Ward admitted that among the people who have courted her, there is one who makes her feel especially valued.

When Abunda asked her to rate the chances of accepting the suitor on a scale of one to 10, Ward replied, “10, 11.”

During Emman’s fight on Feb. 28, 2026, in Bohol, Ward was visibly nervous while watching the match, drawing comparisons to how Jinkee Pacquiao reacted during Manny Pacquiao’s bouts.

Before the fight, the two were reportedly seen sharing a moment in the dressing room. After Emman’s victory, they embraced in celebration inside the ring. / TRC S