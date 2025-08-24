Wardrobe Confessions: Experiencing Love, Loss and What I Wore in Cebu

There’s nothing more affirming than sitting in a ballroom and hearing women onstage speak the very things you’ve once mumbled in front of a mirror. Fitting room meltdowns. The “I have nothing to wear” drama over a heap of rejected tops. Even that cruel little line from our mothers about needing to lose a few pounds. It’s all there in Love, Loss and What I Wore.

Directed by Charlene Virlouvet with an all-female cast, the play was staged at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu from Aug. 16 to 17, 2025. It stitches together a universal scrapbook of womanhood, based on Ilene Beckerman’s best-selling book of the same title and adapted by sisters Nora and Delia Ephron.

The Cebu staging brought together Aleah Alerre Lim, Andi Pateña-Matheu, Anya Lim, Elaine Bathan, Gingging Navarro-Laude, Liana San Diego, Mikee Amagsila, Regal Oliva, Regina Binueza, Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson, Shanice Kae Suarez, Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona, Vanessa Fe and Victoria Leslie Ingram.

SunStar Lifestyle caught the final night of the run, and here’s everything that screamed girlhood — embarrassing, heartbreaking and phenomenal all at once.

Bra Size

Everyone remembers their first bra. Not the number or letter, but the moment. Mine was a cute one I begged my mom to buy because it had a pink ribbon, and I swore it would “last longer.” I ditched it soon after because the straps were itchy.

Onstage, the cast relived the same rites of passage — hand-me-down bras from older sisters, the thrill of finally being deemed “ready,” and, of course, the mortifying stories. My favorite was the one where a poor girl was yanked into a department store closet by a no-nonsense saleslady who tugged, squeezed, hoisted her chest, then summoned backup clerks to inspect the fit. Puberty really is an initiation by fire.

‘I Have Nothing to Wear’

You’ve scoured every rack of your closet, sweated through two hours of makeup, only to end up screaming, “I have nothing to wear.” Painfully accurate.

Vanessa Fe’s portrayal of a woman panicking, changing outfits, throwing them off again, and still ending up unsatisfied was a mirror I didn’t want to look into — but couldn’t look away from. The laughter from the audience was validating, too.

The Dressing Room

When you grow up hearing women in your life say you’re too young to wear this, too big to wear that, or simply told to “shed a pound,” the dressing room becomes a minefield.

The play showed us all versions of that space — the dread of watching your body change under harsh lighting, the self-doubt whispered by mirrors, and the magic of slipping into a wedding dress and realizing you look divine. Nightmare and dream, woven into short vignettes that rang true.

The Bathrobe

Victoria Ingram’s bathrobe monologue broke me. After a string of lighthearted scenes, she sank into a story so heavy yet so delicately told that I found myself holding my breath.

She recalled her late mother’s bathrobe in electric blue. One day her stepmother wore the same robe, only in burgundy velour with three-quarter sleeves and a zip. After pacing back and forth onstage, she finally admitted aloud, “My mother had that exact robe.” Soon after, the robe disappeared — and with it went the last thread tethering her to her mother.

No prom dress, no sweater, no shoes could compete with that one electric blue memory. Clothes, she reminded us, are never just clothes. They carry people. They carry loss.

First Dates and Prom Dresses

The prom stories sent me reeling back to my own awkward teenage years. Powder blue dresses, tuxedos that matched too much, the horror of being someone’s last-minute choice. Then by contrast, the champagne-fueled thrill of nights where you actually felt beautiful, seen, wanted.

The monologue ended with a confession that cut deep — never knowing which girl you really are, the one who barely got asked, or the one who got the dream date. That uncertainty, that oscillation between insecurity and confidence, felt painfully, perfectly true. It moved me because I realized I had lived both versions myself. Maybe womanhood is learning to hold those contradictions without apology.

Purse

Then came relief. Regal Oliva’s purse monologue had the whole crowd in stitches.

“I hate my purse. I absolutely hate it.”

It was a rant every woman understood — the endless digging, the clutter, the burden we carry both literally and metaphorically. Her timing was sharp, her delivery delicious, and the audience laughed with the abandon that comes only when you know exactly what she means.

Menstruation Accident

Andi Pateña-Matheu’s take on menstruation accidents was another crowd favorite — red stains denied, brave faces put on, and the pretense of “that’s not mine.”

The humor was liberating, almost cathartic. Something once hidden away with embarrassment was turned into a communal laugh.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore” in Cebu showed us that when women tell their stories — bras, purses, bathrobes and all — what we hear is not fashion, but life itself.