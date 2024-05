AN alleged drug warehouse caretaker was arrested in a buy-bust in Saint Jude Acres, in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Police identified the suspect as Ronilito Supat, 38, of Sito Riverside of the said barangay.

Taken from him were 700 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P4,760,000.

Police discovered that Supat’s drug contact is an inmate at the Cebu City Jail. (AYB, TPT)