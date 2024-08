A WAREHOUSE located in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City, caught fire past 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The warehouse is owned by Saldy Vicente, 61, and Jeffrey Estrada.

Estrada stated that unattended electric fan may have caused the fire.

Among the items burned were a cargo truck, two motorcycles, and goods intended to be sold at the Carbon Public Market.

Firemen placed the damage at P6 million. (AYB)