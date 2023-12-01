Warmth in every sip: Seasonal treats for the Filipino soul

For the holiday season, Bo’s Coffee unwraps a new selection of nostalgic food and beverages.

The Cebuano homegrown coffee brand has its way to warm the Filipino hearts. Paying homage to the country’s seasonal delights, Bo’s introduces a time-limited menu such as Dark Mocha Macadamia Froccino and the newest Davao Tableya Series: Davao Tableya Froccino, Davao Tableya Iced Mocha and Davao Tableya Hot Mocha. These selections are unmistakably delicious as they are heartwarming.

Davao proudly holds the title of the Chocolate Capital of the Philippines, distinguished for being the leading producer of cacao beans and hosting a thriving community of chocolate processors.

Steve Benitez, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bo’s Coffee, explained how the brand came about creating the festive lineup:

“We wanted a holiday menu that not only delights the taste buds but also resonates with the warmth and joy of a Filipino Christmas. Our Dark Mocha Macadamia Froccino, a returning favorite, is something our customers eagerly anticipate during this special time of the year.”

One also wants to save room for sweet treats as Bo’s also unwraps Mini Bibingka in original, cream cheese and ube cheese variation alongside Bibingka Cheesecake and Tableya Chocolate Cake. One bite is all it takes to truly feel the “Paskong Pinoy.”

Bo’s Coffee also lit up three Christmas trees during the holiday menu launch at its flagship store in Capitol, Cebu City on Nov. 16, 2023. The thanksgiving event was attended by CEO Benitez, senior vice president-chief operating officer Rachel Fallarme, vice president-global franchise Ivy Benatiro and the operations and marketing team, led by assistant vice president-director for marketing Laine Vallar.

“This year we launched our Christmas cafe no other than in Cebu first where our roots take us back to 1996. As a homegrown Filipino and Cebuano brand, we continue to show our warmth on the global stage,” said Benatiro.

With over 130 branches nationwide and a growing presence in the global market, no one’s left behind in Bo’s Coffee’s “Paskong Pinoy” — one that never forgets the classic flavors of Christmas in the Philippines.