Warning: Credit card fraud in flight bookings

AUTHORITIES intercepted three individuals at Caticlan Airport on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 for allegedly using fraudulent credit cards to book flights and resell travel funds.

In a public advisory, Cebu Pacific said the suspects had traveled from Davao to Boracay before being caught during their return attempt.

The airline is coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and warned passengers to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized social media sellers.

“Cebu Pacific strongly reminds all passengers to book their flights only through CEB’s official website, mobile app, or accredited travel partners to ensure access to the airline’s guaranteed lowest fares and legitimate booking services,” read a portion of the statement.

Passengers were also urged not to transact with unauthorized sellers, as this may lead to invalid or incomplete bookings, additional charges, or disrupted travel plans.

Customers who purchase tickets through unauthorized channels may not be able to receive a complete booking or ticket due to incorrect fares. They may also be unable to check in online, rebook their flights, process refunds, or add baggage and meals.

The airline stressed that only its official channels and affiliated travel agencies are authorized to sell official flights.

Passengers can book Cebu Pacific flights by visiting www.cebupacificair.com or by downloading the airline’s official mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. / DPC