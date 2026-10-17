Warriors battle Wildcats; Lancers play Panthers in Cesafi

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will face off against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at the University of the Visayas (UV) Gym.

Holding a 5-3 win-loss record, the Warriors are determined to solidify their season push, while the Wildcats aim for the same with a 4-4 mark.

USC currently occupies fifth place, while CIT-U sits in sixth place, with both squads set for a close fight to secure a coveted spot in the top four of the standings and advance to the semifinals.

Also in the college showdown, the powerhouse and many-time defending champion University of the Visayas Green Lancers (6-2) will clash with the struggling University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers (1-7).

The Lancers aim to bolster their position in the team standings, where Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs currently lead with seven wins.

Meanwhile, a three-game high school slate will kick off the day’s hoops action at the UV Gym.

The morning session starts at 10:30 a.m. with the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars going head-to-head against the SRCDC Greyhounds, followed by a 12:30 p.m. matchup between the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers and the BC Baby Cheetahs.

This will be followed by a marquee junior division battle featuring the host team UV Baby Lancers taking on the UCLM Junior Webmasters. / RSC