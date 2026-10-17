Cebu

Warriors battle Wildcats; Lancers play Panthers in Cesafi

Warriors battle Wildcats; Lancers play Panthers in Cesafi
COMMAND. University of San Carlos Warriors head coach Paul Joven gestures the team play during the first round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament. / SUGBUANONG KODAKER II
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THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will face off against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at the University of the Visayas (UV) Gym.

Holding a 5-3 win-loss record, the Warriors are determined to solidify their season push, while the Wildcats aim for the same with a 4-4 mark.

USC currently occupies fifth place, while CIT-U sits in sixth place, with both squads set for a close fight to secure a coveted spot in the top four of the standings and advance to the semifinals.

Also in the college showdown, the powerhouse and many-time defending champion University of the Visayas Green Lancers (6-2) will clash with the struggling University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers (1-7).

The Lancers aim to bolster their position in the team standings, where Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs currently lead with seven wins.

Meanwhile, a three-game high school slate will kick off the day’s hoops action at the UV Gym.

The morning session starts at 10:30 a.m. with the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars going head-to-head against the SRCDC Greyhounds, followed by a 12:30 p.m. matchup between the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers and the BC Baby Cheetahs.

This will be followed by a marquee junior division battle featuring the host team UV Baby Lancers taking on the UCLM Junior Webmasters. / RSC

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