Warriors blow out Lancers for 3rd place honor

THE University of the East Warriors clinched third place in the Cebu City Collegiate Invitational after dominating the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 98-75, in their Battle for Third clash on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at the City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

​The Warriors set the pace early, taking control of the game from the opening quarter and relentlessly expanding their cushion through the final buzzer.

​Christopher Lagat delivered a stellar performance to earn Best Player of the Game honors, pouring in 24 points to lead the charge for JRU. JM Edoukou and John Gamao provided solid support, contributing 14 and 11 points, respectively, to seal the blowout victory.

​Kent Ivo Salarda stood out as the lonely bright spot for the UV Green Lancers, pacing his team with 22 points in the losing effort. (JBM)