Warriors defang Wildcats, snap losing skein

COMING off a series of defeats, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors finally barged into the win column by clobbering the Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) Wildats, 69-52, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament Sunday, October 13, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

USC head coach Paul Joven said the win was the fruit of their much-needed rest following four consecutive defeats in a hectic early stage of the competition.

“Way excuses na moistorya nga gikapoy mi, pero three days gyud mi pahuway after that four games straight. Pahuway gyud og taas una mi nagpraktis. So, kon nakita ninyo mas lahi ang dagan nila with proper rest. So at least karon rest na sab mi, before kalabanon namo ang wala pay pildi nga UC (No excuses about being tired, but we really had three days of rest after those four straight games. We took a long rest before we practiced again. So, as you can see, they performed differently with proper rest. At least now, we have another rest before we face the undefeated UC),” said Joven in a post-game interview.

Joven is looking forward to a good fight when his Warriors meet the league-leading and unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on October 20.

The Wildcats took an early 10-7 advantage, but that was the only time they held the lead, as the Warriors soon took control of the game with James Paolo Gica and Kyle Maglinte taking turns attacking CIT’s defense.

Offensively, Wildcats struggled, finishing with a field-goal percentage of just 31 percent, while allowing the Warriors to shoot 37 percent.

The Wildcats also performed poorly from the three-point area, converting only three of their 25 attempts, while the Warriors managed to make four out of 19 tries.

These stats speak for themselves and prove coach Joven’s pronouncement that his Warriors were also doing well in defense.

In the high school division, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers demolished the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 87-53, and USJ-R Baby Jaguars routed Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 63-40.

With the win, the Baby Jaguars now tote a 4-1 card, while USPF improved to 3-1.

Benedicto and Don Bosco sank deeper with 1-4 and 1-3 records, respectively. / JBM