Warriors flip script

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors narrowly escaped the University of the Philippines-Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons, 54–46, in the Cesafi Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Monday night, Sept. 21, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

​Things did not look good for USC through the first three quarters as UPC played with intensity and determination in its bid to snag its first win of the season.

​The Fighting Maroons got off to a fast start, quickly posting a 25–14 lead in the first quarter and maintaining an eight-point advantage, 31-23, at halftime.

​They stayed in the driver’s seat in the third quarter, leading 40–35 and putting pressure on the Warriors of coach Paul Joven.

​Hoping to turn things around, the Warriors tightened their defense and came out with a new lineup combination in the fourth quarter.

​Sure enough, the adjustment paid off as USC unleashed a 10–3 rally to grab its first lead, 45–43, midway through the fourth quarter.

​The Warriors then put the game away with another 9–3 run, ending the Fighting Maroons’ hopes of breaking their four-game losing streak.

​James Paolo Gica led the Warriors with 15 points and six rebounds, while Real Einer Aureo, Rey James Enriquez, Jhoernel Vince Tangkay, and James Tawacal added at least seven points each.

​Aron Dave Kress scored 13 points and AJ De Los Reyes added 10 for UPC, which remained winless after four games.

UC buries SRCC

​In the high school division, the University of Cebu (UC)-Main Baby Webmasters crushed newcomer San Roque College de Cebu Greyhounds, 101–54.

​Five Webmasters finished in double figures as UC secured its third win in four games.

​UC opened the match with a 31-point outburst while limiting San Roque to just 14 points in the first quarter.

​As expected, the Baby Webmasters put on a dominant display, building a lead of as many as 48 points.

​Gamaliel Chaz dela Peña led UC with 17 points, while big man Jade Bialan collected 16 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, one steal, and one assist. Mark Jovil Datoon, Earl Joshua Booc, and John Terol added 11 points apiece.

​The loss pushed the Greyhounds down to 1–3. Jezreel John Muñez chipped in 14 points, John Raven Dumanhug had 12, and Haiden Andales contributed 11. / JBM