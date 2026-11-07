Warriors, Jaguars lock horns in pivotal game

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors look to solidify their postseason push, while the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars aim to stay alive in the playoff contention as action continues in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Warriors, which hold third place with a 7-4 win-loss record, will face the Jaguars (6-4) in the main event of Sunday’s basketball action.
In their first-round encounter last Oct. 3, coach Roger Yap’s Jaguars survived a late rally by the Warriors to escape with a narrow 58-56 victory.
USJ-R controlled much of that contest but faced a serious scare in the closing minutes as USC threatened to steal the game.
This time, however, neither team can afford to take the other lightly, with a defeat potentially putting their campaign in a difficult position.
The stakes are high for both teams, as the outcome could significantly affect their positions in the standings. A victory by USJ-R would improve the Jaguars’ record to 7-4, while dropping USC to 7-5 and pushing the Warriors down to fifth place.
Kicking off the collegiate doubleheader at 3:30 p.m., the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Panthers collide with the University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons in a clash between two squads looking to finish strong.
Both teams remain at the bottom of the standings, with the Fighting Maroons at a 2-8 record and the Panthers at a 1-9 slate.
In high school division action, the University of Cebu (UC-Main) Junior Webmasters battle the USJ-R Baby Jaguars at 2:00 p.m. UC-Main carries a 7-3 mark, keeping pace near the top alongside USJ-R, which holds a 6-2 record.
Earlier in the day, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons (3-5) go head-to-head against the San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds (2-5) at 12:30 p.m.
Rounding out the high school lineup, the PAREF Springdale School (PSS) Titans (1-7) square off against the USP-F Baby Panthers (2-5). / JBM