Warriors, Jaguars lock horns in pivotal game

The Warriors, which hold third place with a 7-4 win-loss record, will face the Jaguars (6-4) in the main event of Sunday’s basketball action.

In their first-round encounter last Oct. 3, coach Roger Yap’s Jaguars survived a late rally by the Warriors to escape with a narrow 58-56 victory.

USJ-R controlled much of that contest but faced a serious scare in the closing minutes as USC threatened to steal the game.

This time, however, neither team can afford to take the other lightly, with a defeat potentially putting their campaign in a difficult position.

The stakes are high for both teams, as the outcome could significantly affect their positions in the standings. A victory by USJ-R would improve the Jaguars’ record to 7-4, while dropping USC to 7-5 and pushing the Warriors down to fifth place.

Kicking off the collegiate doubleheader at 3:30 p.m., the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Panthers collide with the University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons in a clash between two squads looking to finish strong.

Both teams remain at the bottom of the standings, with the Fighting Maroons at a 2-8 record and the Panthers at a 1-9 slate.

In high school division action, the University of Cebu (UC-Main) Junior Webmasters battle the USJ-R Baby Jaguars at 2:00 p.m. UC-Main carries a 7-3 mark, keeping pace near the top alongside USJ-R, which holds a 6-2 record.

Earlier in the day, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons (3-5) go head-to-head against the San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds (2-5) at 12:30 p.m.

Rounding out the high school lineup, the PAREF Springdale School (PSS) Titans (1-7) square off against the USP-F Baby Panthers (2-5). / JBM