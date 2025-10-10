Warriors slay cheetahs

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors pulled off another major upset in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) men’s basketball tournament, edging out the previously unbeaten Benedicto College Cheetahs, 51–47, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at the newly-renovated Cebu Coliseum.

The Warriors delivered the final blow when big man Joseph Calafoso calmly sank crucial free throws while their defense held the Cheetahs scoreless for nearly the last five minutes of the game. The win marked USC’s second victory of the season and spoiled Benedicto’s perfect record, dropping the Cheetahs to 3–1.

“We all know that this team [Benedicto] has been together for three years and consistently plays outside Cebu. We knew we couldn’t beat them offensively. We were just lucky their shots didn’t fall, and we defended when it mattered most,” said USC head coach Paul Joven.

With the victory, USC improved to 2–2, moving the Warriors into fourth overall — just behind Benedicto.

The game featured eight lead-changes and eight deadlocks, though the Cheetahs maintained a slim advantage at the end of each of the first three quarters: 19–17, 28–26, and 42–41.

Momentum shifted in USC’s favor at the start of the fourth quarter. Kyle Maglinte, the Warriors’ leading scorer, and sharpshooter James Paolo Gica sparked a 5–0 run that gave USC the lead, 46–42, with 7:56 remaining.

Benedicto coach BJ Murillo responded by re-inserting key players Junil Bulan and Albert Joshua Tolipas, who trimmed the deficit to 45–46.

However, the Cheetahs squandered several golden opportunities, missing shots from various angles and committing costly turnovers down the stretch.

Maglinte led USC with 14 points, the only Warrior in double figures. Reil Einer Aureo added eight, while Emmanuel Akut chipped in seven.

Tolipas and Serge Gabinez paced Benedicto with nine points each.

The Warriors will next face the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Sunday.

Magis Eagles survive

In the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles narrowly escaped the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 65–63, in a nail-biting finish.

Team captain Lian Kent Basa led the Magis Eagles with 13 points, but it was Henry Kristoffer Suico who stood out with a stellar double-double performance of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

USPF opened the game with a fiery 14–4 run but failed to sustain their momentum.

Luke Brent Dy led the Baby Panthers with 14 points, while Champ Brigoli contributed 12.